13 September 2022

WATCH: Ukrainian tractor driver complains his captured Russian tank is taken by Ukraine Forces Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

Footage of a Ukrainian tractor driver complaining that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken his captured Russian tank began circulating on Twitter on Tuesday, September 13.

“I wanted to take one for myself, but the 93rd brigade took everything. I’ll remember them.”

Video footage of Ukrainian tractor drivers allegedly moving an abandoned Russian T-72B3 tank began circulating on social media on Monday, September 12.

“In the video, Ukrainian tractor drivers are taking away the T-72B3 tank abandoned by the russians,” read a tweet posted alongside footage of the incident.

It is unclear whether the Ukrainian tractor driver is the same in both videos.

Production for the T-72, a family of Soviet/Russian main battle tanks, began in 1969.

The T-72 evolved from the T-64 Russian tank that was suffering from issues related to cost and outdated technology.

An estimated 25,000 T-72 Russian tanks have since been built, with refurbishment allowing the tanks to serve in many countries for decades.

The T-72 battle tank has served in over 40 countries and numerous conflicts. It was followed by the T-90 tank in 1992, but its production and development still continues.

