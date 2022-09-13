With over $2 million and still counting bagged in its Presale, Big Eyes (BIG) is Out-shining Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI)

By EWN • 13 September 2022 • 11:43

Big Eyes began the presale of its token in August 2022. At the time of writing, it has now reached over $2 million. This is proof and work from coins that are not just about the hype. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not in the league of dogs that bark but do not bite. When Big Eyes Coin (BIG) purrs, it acts.

Big Eyes (BIG) ‘purrs’ crypto wallets into 1000x gain

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new addition to the crypto block is an initiative that is aiming to outrun top cryptocurrencies and emerge as the top banana of the crypto plantation. With distinctive creativity, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) reiterates the importance of community to any cryptocurrency. It also holds dear the fact that the world’s ecosystem needs to be preserved. So, to this effect, it aims to save the marine world while also providing an alternative method of decentralizing the wealth of the globe.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are great forms of assets, with this knowledge, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to set up a club strictly for owners of Big Eyes (BIG) tokens who are also holders of NFT. The club is named ‘Big Eyes Sushi Crew’. This name is coined from the delight cats have in eating fish. The Sushi Crew has plans to make available a platform for producers, consumers, entertainers, and creators to exhibit and sell their top products. Moreover, this will give holders of Big Eyes (BIG) tokens the opportunity to own more wealth.

Slow transactions? speed it up with Solana (SOL) Tokens

Solana is a crypto platform that plans to level up transaction speed when compared to other cryptocurrencies. It intends to do this without losing its decentralisation. It makes use of several distinctive strategies. The most prominent of them is its Proof-of-History (PoH) mechanism. SOL is the native cryptocurrency of Solana. Solana (SOL) is a coin utilized for transactions and staking purposes. It does not stop at that; it offers holders the opportunity to vote and be a part of the development of the network.

Asides from being a cryptocurrency, Solana (SOL) is a supple outlet for running crypto apps. This includes but is not limited to Degenerate Apes and Serum Decentralised Exchange (DEX). As the title implies, Solana (SOL) is the potential master of speed when it comes to transactions. It aims to ensure this with its spectacular Proof of History (PoH) mechanism. Based on its PoH, Solana (SOL) is believed to be vested with the ability to process about 50,000 transactions every second. Even Ethereum (ETH) cannot stand this speed as it only allows 15 or fewer transactions.

Dai (DAI): The ERC-20 token with solid worth

DAI is the native cryptocurrency of the Dai network. The Dai (DAI) token is an ERC-20 coin that is founded on the Ethereum blockchain. It possesses a very solid worth of $1. Dai (DAI) can be utilised by any decentralised app that requires a durable asset and payment scheme. Dai (DAI) is vital to the MakerDAO lending system. This is because once a loan is sourced out on MakerDAO, Dai (DAI) is created. This makes Dai (DAI) token the currency crypto enthusiasts borrow and return.

As a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network, any crypto enthusiast has the opportunity to buy Dai (DAI) tokens. Any user can utilize or create whatever they desire with Dai (DAI). They do not need permission.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) stands out in all aspects; ranging from its cat mascot, its community drive, 1000x profits, and NFT connections. Its characteristics are distinct and highly prospective. Moreover, the more than a $1 profit it has made in presale is proof that it is not just being overhyped.

Sponsored