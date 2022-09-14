13-year-old scores on day he becomes UK’s youngest senior league on record

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 September 2022 • 17:19

Christopher Atherton - Image Twitter Glenavon FC

A 13-year-old has scored on his debut the same day he became the youngest player ever in the history of British football to play for a senior league side.

Northern Irish schoolboy Christopher Atherton appeared for Glenavon coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute on September 9. However, his record as the youngest footballer was only confirmed today September 14.

His club called Atherton’s contribution “an amazing debut” as he helped his side secure a 6-0 victory over Dollingstown in the Northern Ireland League Cup.

Atherton’s debut came at the age of 13 years and 329 days breaking the record set by Eamonn Collins who appeared for Blackpool at the age of 14 years and 323 days. That game was also a cup game in an Anglo-Scottish tie against Kilmarnock at Bloomfield Road.

Hopes are high for Atherton who showed what he was capable of, with the club hoping that he can follow in the footsteps of other young players including Collins who went on to play for Southampton, Portsmouth, Colchester and Exeter.

Spectators were treated to a polished display as the 13-year-old scores on the day he became the UK’s youngest senior league on record, with many looking forward to his next appearance.

