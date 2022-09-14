3 Cryptos creating a revolutionised Blockchain Industry: Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Monero

By EWN • 14 September 2022 • 10:40

The blockchain industry has evolved to what it is today because of certain cryptocurrencies like Avalanche (AVAX) and Monero (XMR). New cryptocurrencies, however, intend to develop the blockchain industry even more by providing new features and benefits for its users. One of these cryptocurrencies is Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Promoting Blockchain Adoption

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin newly launched into the crypto space that offers numerous decentralized finance (DeFi) features that will enable it to shift wealth and economic advancement into the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem is the first ecosystem to employ a special tax system called the dynamic tax system. This tax system will employ a “no sell tax, no buy tax” policy that will enable users of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem to make transactions that have nearly negligible tax fees. This dynamic tax system will also allow for changes and alterations to be made to features of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem such as the ecosystem’s liquidity pool, Auto Burns functions, and the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) marketing wallet.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem will also use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to help create a self-propagating blockchain network. This will help blockchain networks to offer more content to their users thereby promoting their hype in the blockchain industry. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ecosystem will also use these NFTs to participate in contests for the world’s top ten NFTs.

Like other meme cryptocurrencies on the financial market today, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a major generator of wealth that intends to utilise this wealth for its community and charities around the world. Doing this will enable the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to protect a vital part of the world’s financial ecosystem. According to the Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) token economics, which is referred to as its Cuteomics according to the Big Eyes whitepaper, 200 billion tokens will be the maximum supply of the BIG token. The BIG token is the token symbol of the Big Eyes Coin.

Avalanche (AVAX) and Monero (XMR) are ensuring Blockchain Security

Focused on solving the problems of scalability, decentralisation, and security, Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source decentralised finance (DeFi)-based blockchain network that supports the execution of decentralised smart contract applications. The mechanism of Operation of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain is very similar to that of Ethereum (ETH) as they both support the functionality of decentralised smart contracts and have their networks secured by the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Activities on the Avalanche platform are powered by its native utility and governance token known as AVAX. The AVAX token is utilised to grant its holders voting rights that will enable them to make decisions concerning the growth of the Avalanche (AVAX) platform. The token is also used as a means of payment on the platform.

Monero (XMR) was founded by five anonymous entities in 2014 to provide users with the opportunity to perform secure and private transactions. The Monero (XMR) platform aims to achieve the highest level of decentralisation possible by prioritizing its users’ privacy and eliminating the need for third-party or centralised bodies on its network. Monero (XMR) secures its network with a special mechanism known as CryptoNight which is based on the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism.

The XMR token, the main token of the Monero platform, is used to make payments on the Monero platform. The token has a current supply of 18 million units circulating on the crypto market.

