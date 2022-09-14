By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:08

Almunecar water park "Aquatropic" far exceeds summer forecasts. Image: Almunecar Town Hall

Sunday, September 18, sees the water park closing for winter after a fantastic summer season.



The closing celebrations will include a big party with entertainment for the family, raffles and free entry for over 65s and discounts for members.

The manager in charge of Aquatropic, Vicente Barbero, confirmed that: “The good weather conditions this summer, with sun and heat, have meant that the water park of Almunecar has exceeded by far the forecasts we had for the summer.

Vicente added that he was still waiting for exact figures but confirmed that: “We have exceeded the number of visitors by far. People have been eager to go out and have fun.”

“Many groups and excursions have visited the park this season, with initiatives by groups organised by town councils and associations.”

He also added: “This summer has been good for almost everyone involved in the water parks of Andalusia.”

