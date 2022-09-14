By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 8:31

Armenia announces responsibility for "created situation and developments falls on Azerbaijan" Credit: rawf8/Shutterstock.com

Armenia has blamed Azerbaijan for the responsibility of the current clash seen between the two nations amid escalating tensions, as reported on Wednesday, September 12.

Armenia announced Azerbaijan holds the responsibility for the current situation on the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Defence, stating:

“Despite no significant incidents taking place in the remaining directions of the #Azerbaijan’i aggression unleashed previous day, starting 8am, the enemy re-launched its attack by using artillery, mortar& large-caliber firearms in the directions of #Jermuk,#Verin Shorzha.”

“The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking adequate countermeasures and continue entirely fulfilling their combat tasks.”

“Despite a clear reaction from the international community over the situation, in fact Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership continues its acts of aggression against the sovereign territory of #Armenia, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure.”

“The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of #Armenia is announcing that the entire responsibility for the created situation and further developments falls on the military-political leadership of #Azerbaijan.”

Armenia claims that the responsibility for the current clash lies with Azerbaijan come after previous reports from Armenia suggest that the Azerbaijani army has entered the country. Various reports are claiming that losses are being incurred by both sides along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Unconfirmed reports say that 49 Armenian soldiers have been killed along with 50 Azeri military personnel.

It is suggested that Turkish military helicopters are assisting with this assault, and that tanks are being provided to Azerbaijan by the Turkish government.

Turkish troops have also been reported to be involved in the fighting. Meanwhile, Turkish drones are said to have been sighted flying over the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

