By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 12:48

Armenia claims Azerbaijan issued missile strike on Russian FSB post in Gegharkunik Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Armenia has claimed that Azerbaijan has issued a missile strike on a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) post in Gegharkunik province, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

According to Armenia news channel Infoteka 24 Azerbaijan issued the missile strike on the Russian FSB post in Gegharkunik on the night of September 13.

The personnel were reportedly evacuated due to the shelling. The shelling damaged the building where Russian border guards and their military equipment were stationed.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on Wednesday denied information from the Armenian Defence Ministry about the shelling of Armenian border settlements.

Earlier, both sides accused each other of shelling.

The news was also shared on Twitter:

“The mass media of Armenia reported that the armed forces of Azerbaijan struck the deployment point of the border forces of the FSB of Russia in Gegharkunik.”

“They also published a photo of the point after the impact.”

⚡️The mass media of Armenia reported that the armed forces of Azerbaijan struck the deployment point of the border forces of the FSB of Russia in Gegharkunik. They also published a photo of the point after the impact. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/2jI9CRMSpy — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 14, 2022

The news comes just after Armenia has blamed Azerbaijan for the responsibility of the current clash seen between the two nations amid escalating tensions, as reported on Wednesday, September 12.

Armenia announced Azerbaijan holds the responsibility for the current situation on the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Defence, stating:

“Despite no significant incidents taking place in the remaining directions of the #Azerbaijan’i aggression unleashed previous day, starting 8am, the enemy re-launched its attack by using artillery, mortar& large-caliber firearms in the directions of #Jermuk,#Verin Shorzha.”

“The Armed Forces of Armenia are taking adequate countermeasures and continue entirely fulfilling their combat tasks.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.