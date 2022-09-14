By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:13

Autumn programme for The Arts Society Marina Alta will soon begin. Image: Arts Society Marina Alta

After what seemed an endless summer break, there is a sense that a change of weather is coming and social occasions are starting to appear on the calendar.



The Arts Society Arts Fair is being hosted on September 28 and is open to any established or budding artists and craft workers to display their talents. The displays will be at Salones Carrasco Javea for visitors to appreciate and purchase.

The first presentation of the Autumn season will be held on October 6, at Salones Canor Teulada. The theme of this presentation will be ‘The Golden Age of Mexican Painting’ by Chloe Sayer.

Chloe has conducted extensive research and native fieldwork throughout Mexico over many years and is the author of numerous books relating to the charm and humour of Mexican folk art.

Chloe regularly lectures for the Art Society and has led several cultural tours to Mexico.

For membership information email the Secretary: [email protected]

For anything else, email: [email protected]

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.