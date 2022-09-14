By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:13
Autumn programme for The Arts Society Marina Alta will soon begin. Image: Arts Society Marina Alta
The Arts Society Arts Fair is being hosted on September 28 and is open to any established or budding artists and craft workers to display their talents. The displays will be at Salones Carrasco Javea for visitors to appreciate and purchase.
The first presentation of the Autumn season will be held on October 6, at Salones Canor Teulada. The theme of this presentation will be ‘The Golden Age of Mexican Painting’ by Chloe Sayer.
Chloe has conducted extensive research and native fieldwork throughout Mexico over many years and is the author of numerous books relating to the charm and humour of Mexican folk art.
Chloe regularly lectures for the Art Society and has led several cultural tours to Mexico.
For membership information email the Secretary: [email protected]
For anything else, email: [email protected]
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.