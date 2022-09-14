By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 18:33
Belarus' Kastus Kalinovsky regiment fighting for Ukraine warns Russia 'winter is coming'. Image: Kastus Kalinovsky/Youtube
The Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus unveiled the L96A1 sniper rifle and gave Russian troops a stern warning that ‘Winter is coming!’
Taking to social media on Wednesday, September 14, Belarus’ Kastus Kalinovsky regiment said: “The Kalininovsky sniper rifle L96A1, known as Arctic Warfare, has been added to the Kalininovsky arsenal.
“The Palka Kalinouski snipers have not only the desire but also the opportunity to make the Russian real Arctic War in Ukraine.
“Winter is coming!”
The regiment listed the characteristics of the rifle:
Back in June, it was revealed that nearly 1,500 soldiers from Belarus were fighting with Ukraine against Russia.
The leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, confirmed that when Russia launched its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine “many people in Belarus thought that Ukrainians needed help, so battalions were organised”.
On Thursday, June 2, the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus captured three members of Putin’s army.
Video footage showed the regiment discussing how they surrounded a dugout housing Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine and offered to save their lives in exchange for surrendering their weapons.
“Mazhara Nikolai Valerievich from the helicopter regiment, Vladimir Igorevich from the assault aviation regiment and Smirnov Dmitry Dmitrievich from the radio engineering regiment” were captured by the K. Kalinovsky Regiment.
