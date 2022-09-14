By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 16:04

WATCH: Belarus security forces caught trying to break into Lithuania via newly constructed fence. Image: @mediazona_by/Twitter

SECURITY forces of Belarus were spotted trying to break into Lithuania via the newly constructed fence, before being forced to flee by border control guards.

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows the security forces of Belarus’ Alexander Lukashenko damaging the fence on the border with Lithuania in order to smuggle illegal migrants into the EU, according to reports from Ukraine.

The video shows two Belarusian military men in camouflage and balaclavas approaching the wire fence and start to break it.

They are followed by a group of several people who were planning to cross the border, but when the Lithuanian patrol arrives, they all run away from the fence into the forest, holding wire cutters, and a car with flashing lights drives up to the barrier from the Lithuanian side.

Lithuania finished construction of the 502-kilometre-long fence on the border of Belarus on Monday, August 29.

🎥 Беларуские пограничники пытались повредить забор на границе с Литвой, чтобы через него прошли мигранты, пишет Delfihttps://t.co/Dfh25xXEDO pic.twitter.com/CbYWu8hSRY — Медиазона. Беларусь (@mediazona_by) September 13, 2022

The video led to hundreds of comments.

One person wrote: “Nothing has ended and will never end. Cheers to our “fast” fence builders!!!”

Nekas nav beidzies un nebeigsies. Sveiciens mūsu "ātrajiem" žoga cēlājiem!!!https://t.co/LT47JRRkn6 — Aivars Pastalnieks (@AivarsPastalnie) September 14, 2022

“Last year, if my memory serves me, even the mainstream Western press came across articles about the “extreme right-wing government of Poland” that did not allow migrants,” another person noted.

В прошлом году, если мне не изменяет память, даже в мейнстримной западной прессе попадались статьи про "крайне-правое правительство Польши", не пускающее мигрантов. https://t.co/tvEJQ5uyw5 — Из района приходили нерадостные вести (@godbluff75) September 14, 2022

Another said: “Does the fence work? So everyone needs to build around the perimeter…”

Забор работает? Значит нужно всем строить по периметру.. — John Cusack (@JCusAkk) September 13, 2022

As noted, the fence was finished last month.

At the time, Lithuania’s government reported that “the physical barrier along the Belarusian border has been completed. The fence and the razor wire stretch for about 502 kilometres.”

“Maintenance technicians are still working on the border, fixing minor defects in the barrier, and rehabilitating roads and construction sites.”

In related news, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko filmed a video in which he promises Belarus will not allow Europe to freeze during winter while chopping firewood.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.