By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 September 2022 • 19:36

BREAKING NEWS: Vladimir Putin survives assassination attempt says Kremlin insider

President Vladimir Putin has survived an assassination attempt according to a Kremlin insider who spoke to the General GVR Telegram channel.

It is not known when the attempt, which was reported on Wednesday, September 14 took place.

According to the account, the left front wheel of Putin’s car was hit by a loud bang. Smoke quickly followed but the car was driven to safety.

Putin was unharmed in the incident, however, it is understood that a number of arrests have been made by the security services. Amongst those that have “disappeared” are a number of his bodyguards amid claims the president’s movements were compromised.

The insider claims that Putin was travelling in a decoy motorcade with growing fears for his safety. He is said to have been travelling in the third of the five vehicles.

According to the news channel they have been unable to verify the claim or to confirm where and when it took place.

Repeating what they had been told they said: “On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle.”

In Putin’s car “a loud bang sounded from the left front wheel followed by heavy smoke.”

The news channel added: “Subsequently, the body of a man was found driving [the] ambulance, which blocked the first car from the motorcade.

“The head of the president’s bodyguard [service] and several other people have been suspended and are in custody,” the channel claimed, without naming anyone.

“A narrow circle of people knew about the movement of the president in this cortege, and all of them were from the presidential security service.

“After the incident, three of them disappeared. These were exactly the people who were in the first car of the motorcade.

“Their fate is currently unknown. The car on which they were travelling was found empty a few kilometres from the incident.”

The report comes after a week in which an increasing number of Russian officials, commentators and politicians have criticised Putin and his army for their failures in Ukraine.

The attempt is said to be the latest with the country’s Chief of Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov saying there was an “unsuccessful attempt” against Putin’s life at the start of the war against Ukraine. Last month, his daughter was killed in a car bombing that Putin blamed Ukraine for.

If indeed Vladimir Putin has survived an assassination attempt by his own bodyguards, it would suggest the tide is turning against the tyrant and that his days may indeed be numbered.

