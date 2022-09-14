British football row as clubs investigated for friendly following Queen’s death

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 September 2022 • 19:16

Sheffield International and Byron House - Image [email protected] International

A row has broken out in British football after the Football Association’s decision to cancel games the weekend following the Queen’s death.

According to a report by Sky News on Wednesday, September 14 some lower league clubs are being investigated after they completed games despite the blanket ban that includes grassroots level football.

But one has to question the decision to ban all games especially when there is no link with the royal family, nor did other sports enforce such a ban. Many have questioned the decision as they have the right of the game administrators to enforce such a ban and such a wide one at that.

A significant majority of the football playing community and those who regularly pay to go and play matches side with the views of former England International Peter Crouch who said: “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.

“Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching?

“Isn’t that a better send-off?”

That view has widespread support, with games offering a wonderful way for fans to show their respects many of whom would not do otherwise.

Clubs that are being investigated include Sheffield International FC and Byron House, whose game went ahead prompting the Sheffield and District Fair Play League to condemn the “disrespectful and despicable behaviour.”

Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA said in a statement: “There will be an investigation into this matter, in conjunction with the, and these two teams will be dealt with in the strongest possible terms.”.

League chairman Danny Taylor said: “We may or may not agree with the mass cancellation of football, but this was decided as a mark of respect and should therefore have been adhered to.”

The two clubs in trouble decided to go ahead and play a friendly in a mark of respect, however, administrators haven’t taken the same view.

Oh wow! Byron House have arrived! Fancy seeing them here! pic.twitter.com/aXa01Ioy4F — Sheffield International FC (@SheffInterFC) September 10, 2022

But just who is right? Should the FA and its member bodies be allowed to implement such a wide and total ban without consulting those that make up the game, the players?

Secondly, was cancelling the games the right thing to do or was a major opportunity missed up and down the country for football fans to show their respect?

Finally, one has to question what the FA hoped to get out of the cancellation of the games. Did it really help the sport to show its respect for the Queen or did it achieve quite the opposite?

Is the British football row all about nothing or was this a genuine missed opportunity? What do you think?

