Camping Santa Tecla located in A Guarda an important touristic area in Galicia

By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 18:57

Monte Santa Tecla with A Guarda in the background. Image: casavellafoto/Shutterstock.com

In the northwest region of Spain lies Galicia along the Atlantic coastline.



Galicia is one of the top seafood regions in Spain and borders both the Cantabrian Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

Camping Santa Tecla campsite is perfect for those with reduced mobility as it is completely flat and has many shady areas thanks to the variety of tree species.

Santa Tecla campsite is located on the slopes of the Monte Santa Tecla, right in the estuary of the Mino river, which is a natural area protected by Natura 2000.

The mouth of the river forms a delta and is considered one of the most important wetlands on the Iberian Peninsula, with the confluence of both ecosystems, fluvial and maritime.

A Guarda has been designated a European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) by the European Commission.

Its economic activities range from farm smallholdings to rabbit breeding and free-range poultry.

Fishing has played an important role in the municipality over the centuries, and although most of the fleet is engaged in deep sea fishing there are also coastal fishing boats to be seen.

Famous for its lobsters the town has some of the best seafood restaurants in Spain.

In La Guardia, the summers are short, hot, and mostly clear; the winters are very cold and partly cloudy. It tends to stay quite dry all year round.

