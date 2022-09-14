By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 12:53

Cardboard Boat Race Returns with a Big Splash to Ocean Village Marina. Image: Cardboard Boat Race

The event raised a whopping £4,697.49 (€5,417.08) for Charity for lucky charities.



GBC Open Day, St John’s Ambulance and Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society were the recipients of the raised funds.

The race returned with a splash as a thousand-strong crowd gathered to watch the exciting nautical event which was the first since the pandemic in 2020.

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Events and Marketing for Ocean Village said: “We are truly amazed at the amount of effort that goes into these cardboard creations.”

“Every year we get more inventive entries than the last! We are delighted to bring this extremely popular and well-attended event back to Ocean Village Marina after the pandemic.”

Emilia added we would like to thank all the participants, crewmates, sponsors, and volunteers that make an event like this possible!”

“Many spectators and local companies are already planning their entry for next year!”

