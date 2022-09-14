By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 15:13
Casino Marbella's commitment to culture apparent at the XXIII Fantastic Film Festival. Image: Casino Marbella
For 7 days, from September 4th until September 10, the festival’s aim was to ensure that culture and artistic quality played the leading role for all its guests.
As is tradition, Casino Marbella hosted its closing party in support of the festival on Friday, September 9.
From 9:00.PM onwards the closing party began and the gardens of the Casino became the fleet of a hundred guests who received their boarding pass in advance.
The event recreated the film Titanic and hosted extras representing the most mythical moments from the classic romance film. Among them, there were scenes in which Jack painted the portrait of Rose, as well as characters such as the captain of the ship and part of the crew wearing life jackets.
One of the most acclaimed moments of the evening, which brought the event to a film-like finale was the raffle of several prizes, including a replica of Rose’s necklace.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
