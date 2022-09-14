By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 14:57

Costa del Sol's El Borge celebrates the day of the raisin "El Día de la Pasa". Image: El Borge Town Hall

El Borge, a raisin-producing town par excellence will hold its festival on Sunday, September 18.



The event is focused on promoting the raisin fruit, which is of vital importance to the municipality’s economy.

On El Dia de la Pasa, among other events, are demonstrations of raisin production and transport in baskets on the heads of the grape pickers, according to El Borge Town Hall.

The village, with just over a thousand inhabitants, promotes this festival in honour of the sultana with the Malaga designation of origin.

Generally, more than 10,000 people come together and, as well as giving away bags of sultanas, they are also offered gazpacho, muscatel wine, sausages and other typical products of the gastronomy of the Axarquía region.

To add to the ambience, live music is provided by several choirs.

During the day there will be different demonstrations of the work involved in the production, from the harvesting of the grapes, transfer, laying and drying of the raisins, to the crushing of the sultanas, sieving, packaging and pressing of the muscatel grapes.

