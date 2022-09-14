By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:26

El Campello celebrates Mobility Week with a free bus day. Image: Alex Yuzhakov/Shutterstock.com

European Mobility Week from September 16 until September 22 is being celebrated and El Campello will join in with two proposals of social interest.



On Wednesday, September 21, the C-2 bus line will be free for all users. This action is possible thanks to the involvement of the Town Council, the company Aguas de Alicante and the firms Vectalia and FCC.

On Sunday 25th there will be a bicycle, skate and scooter ride along Avenida Jaume I from 9:00.AM.

The event will start from Calle Mongomit to the bridge at the mouth of the Rio Seco (right lane in the direction of El Campello).

This is a new event known as the “Ciclovía”, which aims to enjoy a day without cars.

There will be a zone of activities in San Vicente street, in front of the Amanecer housing estate, and the same firms mentioned above will be taking part.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.