By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:26
El Campello celebrates Mobility Week with a free bus day. Image: Alex Yuzhakov/Shutterstock.com
On Wednesday, September 21, the C-2 bus line will be free for all users. This action is possible thanks to the involvement of the Town Council, the company Aguas de Alicante and the firms Vectalia and FCC.
On Sunday 25th there will be a bicycle, skate and scooter ride along Avenida Jaume I from 9:00.AM.
The event will start from Calle Mongomit to the bridge at the mouth of the Rio Seco (right lane in the direction of El Campello).
This is a new event known as the “Ciclovía”, which aims to enjoy a day without cars.
There will be a zone of activities in San Vicente street, in front of the Amanecer housing estate, and the same firms mentioned above will be taking part.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.