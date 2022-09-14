By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 12:59

Estepona carries out 130 improvement actions in educational centres. Image: Estepona Town Hall

In addition to maintenance work, larger-scale actions have been carried out.



Improvements such as the repair of a wall on the sports track at the Ramon García school, the construction of a rainwater network at the Antonio Machado school and the concreting of the accesses to some schools, are among the actions that have been carried out.

The Deputy Mayor for Sociocultural Affairs, Begona Ortiz, explained that the work has been carried out in the 13 public schools in the city, in the Adult Centre and in the five municipal nursery schools.

The maintenance of educational centres throughout the year involves more than a thousand works being carried out. In fact, work in schools and nursery schools accounts for almost a third of the work carried out by the municipal operational brigades throughout the city.

For this reason, during the summer months, only those improvements that would cause inconvenience to the educational community are undertaken.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.