By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 8:55

First female Bond: Ukraine detains Russian agent with call sign "007" in Zaporizhzhia Credit: Telegram @SBUkr

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has reportedly detained a Russian “James Bond”, an agent from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) with call sign “007” in Zaporizhzhia, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Ukraine’s SBU detained the “Russian female Bond” in Zaporizhzhia where the woman had arrived in the under the guise of a volunteer, but in fact she was performing the task of Russia to identify the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units.

This resident of the temporarily occupied Pologiv district of Zaporizhzhia region was recruited by Russian special services at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

From her Russian “curator” she received the call sign “007” and instructions on conducting reconnaissance and subversive activities in the region.

To disguise her criminal actions, the aggressors’ accomplice presented herself as a local volunteer. In the temporarily occupied territory, she, through her personal connections, collected background data on the participants of the guerrilla movement in the south for their further detection.

The next enemy task of the agent was to establish contacts with Ukrainian defenders in order to establish the location and movement of the Armed Forces units.

To do this, she left the temporarily occupied territory for Zaporizhzhia.

She planned to transfer the received coordinates, as well as data on the number of personnel and equipment of the Defense Forces to the occupiers through a specially created anonymous Telegram channel.

However, the SBU officers timely exposed and neutralized the offender.

SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. The court imposed on her custody as a measure of restraint.

The operation was conducted by the SBU officers in Zaporizhzhia region under the procedural supervision of the Zaporizhzhia Region Prosecutor’s Office.

The news follows reports that Olga “Simba” Simonova, a fighter of the 24th mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who gave up her Russian citizenship, died in Donbass in the ongoing war with Russia, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

