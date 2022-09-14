Friday Night Dinner, EastEnders and Edge of Tomorrow star dies at 90

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 September 2022 • 18:27

Harry Landis - Image Twitter @ classicbritcom

The Friday Night Dinner ad EastEnders star Harry Landis has passed away at the age of 90.

His passing was confirmed today Wednesday, September 14 by his agent Sharry Clark Artists writing on Facebook. Landis apparently passed away Monday but his death was only announced today.

The post simply said: “Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.

“Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client.

“Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP.”

Landis starred in a number of movies but was perhaps best known for his role as grumpy Mr Morris in the Channel 4 sitcom, Friday Night Dinner.

Remembering Harry Landis today who sadly passed away at the age of 91. Mr Morris was a bleeding lunatic pic.twitter.com/STS6TjtXMj — Martin Goodman (@professorbosoms) September 14, 2022

He also appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 as well as Bitter Victory, Edge of Sanity, Ransom, The Informers, Private Potter, Dunkirk and Operation Bullshine.

He also made a number of brief appearances in EastEnders as Felix Kawalski, in the Avengers and Casualty.

Tributes have poured in for the now departed actor former Friday Night Dinner co-star Tracy-Ann Oberman, who wrote on Twitter: “Bloody loved #HarryLandis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing.”

Although he retired some years ago the Friday Night Dinner star will be fondly remembered for his comedic acting ability.

