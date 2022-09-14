UPDATE: One injured in fire at Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 11:29

WATCH: Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany is on fire. Image: @GronulGreenstory/Twitter

A FIRE caused damage to a building at Kiel’s Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research on Tuesday, September 13 and injured one person.

UPDATE 11.29 am (September 14) – A worker was slightly injured on Tuesday, September 13 after a huge blaze broke out at the Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany.

Kiel’s professional fire brigade and the Dietrichsdorf volunteer fire brigade arrived at Kiel’s eastern shore with about 45 forces. A large cloud of black smoke was visible for miles over the city.

The fire had broken out in the afternoon in an extension of Geomar.

“There has been an explosion,” said a spokesperson.

Construction workers had been in the building under construction when the fire broke out.

Geomar employees had left their buildings.

When the fire brigade tried to bring several workers to safety, gas cylinders exploded. One worker was injured in the process.

There was initially no information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage.

ORIGINAL 5.13 pm (September 13) – A fire has broken out at the Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, Germany on Tuesday, September 13.

On Tuesday, September 13, a fire broke out at the Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research on the eastern shore in Kiel.

A loud bang was heard beforehand and was reported on social media.

The local fire brigade as well as the Dietrichsdorf volunteer fire brigade are currently at the scene.

Around 40 forces are said to be onsite trying to tackle the flames, a spokesperson said.

The rescue service is also on duty.

At this time, it is still unclear whether there are people in the building. Ferry services on the F2 line are currently suspended due to the heavy smoke over and around the Kiel Fjord, as reported by kn-online.de.

One person on Twitter wrote: “The Geomar in Kiel is on fire!”

Another person wrote: “A fire has broken out at #Geomar #Kiel. Several fire brigades are on site. @GEOMAR_en.”

The GEOMAR – Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, former Leibniz Institute of Marine Sciences, is a research institute in Kiel, Germany.

It was formed in 2004 by merging the Institute for Marine Science with the Research Center for Marine Geosciences and is co-funded by both federal and provincial governments.

The fire at the Geomar Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research on the eastern shore in Kiel comes a month after a large fire broke out at the largest pulp mill in Europe, located in Arneberg, northern Germany.

The fire on Thursday, July 1, caused millions of euros worth of damage.

More to follow…

