BREAKING: Nationwide raids carried out on biker gang United Tribuns in Germany

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 15:02

During a nationwide raid in Germany against biker crime, the police searched over 100 properties on Wednesday, September 14 linked to United Tribuns.

Germany’s Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser authorised the raids of the biker gang United Tribuns, which is believed to have hundreds of members in Germany.

The raids included club members’ homes and private apartments in the areas of Wuppertal, Cologne, Bonn, Remscheid and Mettmann as well as in several other cities, said a police spokesman in Düsseldorf.

According to the NRW Ministry of the Interior, around 400 officers were involved in the searches. The measures were almost exclusively directed against members of the United Tribuns.

The association and its 13 “chapters” will be dissolved and the association’s assets were confiscated, according to Faeser.

In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, 40 properties were searched, according to police.

Special units were involved in one operation in Cologne.

In Schleswig-Holstein, 35 properties were searched, mainly in the Hanseatic city of Lübeck.

Two police officers were slightly injured when a dog attacked them in the district of Segeberg, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior in Kiel. The animal had been shot with a shotgun.

In total, 108 properties were searched, a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of the Interior said in Berlin.

A “large number” of weapons and dangerous objects were found, such as firearms, machetes, baseball bats and brass knuckles.

Large amounts of cash were also seized.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, members of the United Tribuns had committed serious crimes, including sexual offences, human trafficking and attempted homicide.

Faeser said: “As a state under the rule of law, we must show very clearly that we do not tolerate groups that commit such serious crimes.”

“This is a sensitive blow against a serious criminal organisation,” said Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU).

A decision was made by the Federal Ministry of the Interior to ban symbols of the “United Tribuns” so they are longer allowed to be displayed in public.

“With this, we are banning important identification features of the rockers and their martial symbols with which they want to intimidate people,” Herrmann said.

Marcel Emmerich, the Greens’ representative in the Bundestag’s Interior Committee, said: “The last federal situation report on organised crime has made it clear that biker groups and biker-like groups are increasing their activities and also changing them.”

“The fight against organised crime must therefore be given more priority,” he said, as reported by zeit.de.

He added: “The analytical capabilities and structural investigations of the security authorities must be effectively strengthened and the fight.”

United Tribuns was founded in Baden-Württemberg in 2004.

Bearing some similarities with the Hells Angels, the United Tribuns became competitors to the Angels and other rocker clubs.

