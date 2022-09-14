By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 9:45

Guardia Civil arrest lorry driver for being seven times over the alcohol limit Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil arrested a lorry for driver for exceeding the alcohol limit by seven times, in Spain’s La Rioja, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

The Guardia Civil arrested the lorry driver for being over the alcohol limit due to the suspicion of a crime against road safety.

The man was driving an articulated vehicle with a rate of 1.16 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, multiplying by more than seven times the maximum rate allowed for professional drivers which is 0.15 mg/l.

On Sunday, September 11, the Guardia Civil received several calls from drivers alerting them to the erratic zig-zagging and side-to-side driving of a heavy vehicle with a 3.5 ton semi-trailer, which was travelling along the AP-68 at kilometre point 143 in the municipality of Agoncillo.

The agents of the Traffic Sector in La Rioja intercepted the articulated vehicle at kilometre point 145.300, in the direction of Zaragoza, and subjected the driver to a breathalyser test as he showed signs of drunkenness.

The result showed a level of 1.16 mg/l of alcohol in exhaled air, more than seven times the permitted alcohol level.

The man’s condition led to his transfer to the Hospital Fundación de Calahorra, where he remained under medical observation for several hours.

Once he was discharged from hospital, he was arrested and the corresponding criminal proceedings were opened for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and the corresponding police report was issued for driving with manifest recklessness.

The judicial authority has decreed against the detainee the deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of 16 months.

The news follows reports that a woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly starting five forest fires in Verin, Galicia, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

