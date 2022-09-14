By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 12:03
Helsinki to Paris Finnair flight squawks 7600 emergency and forced to return to Finland. Image: Valokuva24/Shutterstock.com
Philip Ingram MBE tweeted on Wednesday, September 14 that the ‘Helsinki to Paris flight had declared a lost comms emergency and is returning to Helsinki’.
Helsinki – Paris flight declaring lost comms emergency and returning til Helsinki ! pic.twitter.com/T54pSayvbT
— Philip Ingram MBE 🇺🇦 (@PhilipIngMBE) September 14, 2022
Flight tracking site flightview.com noted that the flight has been diverted.
The Finnair AY 1575 Helsinki to Paris is likely to suffer a significant delay.
Geopolitical analysis Philip Ingram MBE recently highlighted another flight that had to be diverted due to another squawk.
A Ryanair flight from Spain’s Jerez Airport to London Stansted in the UK on Monday, July 11, had to be diverted.
He said at the time: “Looks like Ryan Air Flight to Stanstead has declared an emergency and is diverting to Bordeaux.”
It was later revealed that there was a medical emergency onboard the flight.
Although no official comment was made by Ryanair regarding the incident on the Jerez-Stansted flight, one Twitter user thanked the flight’s staff for taking care of the person who suffered the ‘medical emergency’.
“Kudos to the @Ryanair cabin crew and fellow passengers on today’s flight from Jerez to Stansted for looking after the gentleman with a medical emergency…wishing him a speedy recovery #teamwork,” wrote Pauline Frear at the time.
