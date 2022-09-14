By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 14:08
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's condolence books in Spain. Image: British Embassy
Madrid signing times:
Embassies in Alicante, Barcelona, Bilbao, Ibiza, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife will be open until Friday, September 16, from 10:00.AM until 15:00.PM
You can find the full addresses at https://www.gov.uk/…/organisations/british-embassy-madrid.
You do not need to make an appointment, but please make sure you bring some form of identification with you and comply with the security measures in place.
CLICK HERE for a virtual Condolence Book or go to https://www.royal.uk/
