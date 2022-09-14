By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 8:43

Huge day for Ukraine with 32 Russian vehicles destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

On Wednesday, September 14, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

Losses of the invaders, as of today pic.twitter.com/KcRZj9Ui2O — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 14, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 53,650 after another 350 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed five more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2180 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 11 artillery system and three Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region, hold the seized territories and disrupt the active actions of our troops in certain areas.

The shelling of the positions of Ukraine units along the contact line continues, Russia is trying to take measures to regroup its troops in certain areas, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

Russia has not stopped striking at civilian homes and civilian infrastructure, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of war.

Air strikes, missile attacks and attacks from multiple rocket launchers damaged the infrastructure of more than 33 settlements, including Kharkiv, Lozova, Siversk, Bilohorivka, Mykolaivka, Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Zaitseve, Yurivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Kamyanka, Vremivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaki, Sukhyi Stavok, Kostromka, Bila Krynytsia and Myrne.

Over the last day Russian occupants conducted 3 missile and 33 air strikes and fired 58 rocket launchers at military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian army suffers significant losses in manpower every day and tries to compensate for them in various ways.

The military leadership continues to search for those willing to fight among prisoners, in particular in the colonies of Tula region.

Recruiters promise the convicts to expunge their criminal record in exchange for service for 3 months, for repeat offenders or those convicted of particularly serious crimes the term of service will be 6 months.

However, no contracts are signed with those willing.

Also, the recruitment of so-called “reservists” to the 3rd Army Corps continues. Among the already recruited personnel, there is a large number of people with drug and alcohol addiction.

Also, the fact of forced mobilization in the city of Horlivka, where local so-called “military commissariats” together with the “police” were tasked to recruit 6,000 people by September 19, testifies to the problems with manning the units.

The search and detention of men continues in the city, which in turn causes massive discontent among local residents.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Monday, September 12.

