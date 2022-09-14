By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 10:20

Human trafficking ring that exploited African migrants busted by Spanish National Police Credit: Vlad Karavaev/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish National Police have busted a human trafficking ring which, allegedly, was dedicated to the recruitment of underaged migrants who arrived on small boats to the Canary Islands in order to transfer them to the mainland and other European countries, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

The human trafficking ring that exploited African migrants was in charge of arranging the trip and the false documentation necessary to be able to fly for amounts close to €1,000.

Nine people have been arrested in the operation, seven in the province of Alicante and two in the Region of Murcia, two of whom have been remanded in custody.

In addition, four properties in these provinces have been entered and searched, where €1,000 in cash, three mobile phones, several electronic devices and various documents have been seized.

The profile of the person trafficked by the organisation was that of an underaged male migrant of North African origin, who at the time of contracting their services was provided with the documentation of third parties in order to be able to travel, as well as the purchase of flights and accompaniment at airports, all for amounts of around €1,000.

The deployment carried out in this operation by the Spanish National Police has involved simultaneous actions in different locations in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia, and the participation of more than 150 agents.

In addition to the objects related to the present investigation, the agents have seized 100 boxes of clothes valued at €270,000 and 26 unlabelled bottles of oil, which could have come from other crimes against property carried out by the organisation.

The news follows reports that the Spanish National Police has busted a Nigerian criminal network that carried out labour fraud in various provinces of Spain, as reported Monday, September 12.

