By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 10:20
Human trafficking ring that exploited African migrants busted by Spanish National Police Credit: Vlad Karavaev/Shutterstock.com
The human trafficking ring that exploited African migrants was in charge of arranging the trip and the false documentation necessary to be able to fly for amounts close to €1,000.
Nine people have been arrested in the operation, seven in the province of Alicante and two in the Region of Murcia, two of whom have been remanded in custody.
In addition, four properties in these provinces have been entered and searched, where €1,000 in cash, three mobile phones, several electronic devices and various documents have been seized.
The profile of the person trafficked by the organisation was that of an underaged male migrant of North African origin, who at the time of contracting their services was provided with the documentation of third parties in order to be able to travel, as well as the purchase of flights and accompaniment at airports, all for amounts of around €1,000.
The deployment carried out in this operation by the Spanish National Police has involved simultaneous actions in different locations in the provinces of Alicante and Murcia, and the participation of more than 150 agents.
In addition to the objects related to the present investigation, the agents have seized 100 boxes of clothes valued at €270,000 and 26 unlabelled bottles of oil, which could have come from other crimes against property carried out by the organisation.
The news follows reports that the Spanish National Police has busted a Nigerian criminal network that carried out labour fraud in various provinces of Spain, as reported Monday, September 12.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.