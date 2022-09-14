By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 17:33

Shock as Italian entrepreneur Andrea Riello dies suddenly of heart attack aged 60. Image: Luca Zaia/Twitter

Andrea Riello, a well-known entrepreneur and president of the Italian company of Riello Industries, died suddenly on Tuesday, September 13 following a heart attack. He was 60 years old.

Andrea Riello, President and CEO of Riello Industries, a company with operations in Italy, America, China and Poland, specialising in the manufacture of components for burners, air conditioners, solar panels and boilers, passed away following a heart attack at the age of just 60.

According to reports coming out of Italy on Wednesday, September 14, he was in one of the company’s factories when he collapsed to the ground after suffering a heart attack.

Governor of the Veneto Region in Italy, Luca Zaia, paid tribute on social media.

“The news of Andrea Riello’s sudden death strikes me and grieves me deeply,” he said.

“He was a man and an entrepreneur of great value and vision, capable of creating a leading company in his sector.

“He was always with a smile.

“An enlightened and committed entrepreneur whom I got to know and appreciate, particularly when he took over the presidency of Confindustria Veneto.

“His passing, so unexpected, leaves a void that is difficult to fill.”

In questo momento di dolore, voglio rivolgere alla famiglia Riello e a tutte le persone che lavorano nella sua azienda la mia vicinanza personale ed il cordoglio della Regione del Veneto. — Luca Zaia (@zaiapresidente) September 13, 2022

