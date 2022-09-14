By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 15:23

WATCH: Nobody puts Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio in a corner. Image: @CrazyItalianPol/Twitter

A VIDEO circulating online shows Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio doing his best to recreate an iconic scene from the movie Dirty Dancing.

Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, in the midst of his election campaign, was lifted by waiters at the Trattoria da Nennella restaurant in Naples and took part in a spontaneous Patrick Swayze/Jennifer Gray moment from the film Dirty Dancing.

Videos of Di Maio being hoisted up by the waiters, spun and toured around the room, all to the famous tune of (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life – the title track from the classic movie soundtrack – have gone viral on Wednesday, September 14.

One Twitter user wrote: “Nobody puts Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio in a corner. Sept 14, 2022.”

Nobody puts Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio in a corner. Sept 14, 2022 pic.twitter.com/TBUcEc6SQ0 — Crazy Ass Moments in Italian Politics (@CrazyItalianPol) September 14, 2022

Another person wrote: “One day we will wake up from this (bad) dream.”

Un giorno ci sveglieremo da questo (brutto) sogno — Il Grande Flagello (@grande_flagello) September 14, 2022

“The guys in the red shirts had a great chance to test gravity, too bad,” another person said.

I ragazzi con la maglietta rossa hanno avuto la grande occasione di testare la forza di gravità, peccato. https://t.co/jmjdHzABOc — Michele Crudelini (@MicheleCrude) September 14, 2022

“Luigi Di Maio’s performance at the Trattoria da Nennella in Naples.”

One person compared the politician’s actions to that of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who famously took a drug test after videos of her partying were posted online.

“Oh my God, now the mud machine dossier is starting! Sanna Di Majo Marin! 😅😂🤣😂😂” the person said.

😅😂🤣😂😂😅 Oddio, adesso parte il dossieraggio con la macchina del fango! Sanna Di Majo Marin! 😅😂🤣😂😂 https://t.co/tTRUA0OPxz — Sonia Samoggia 😇😉😁🐞💋🍩☕ (@SoniaSamoggia) September 14, 2022

