By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 22:57

Kazakhstan will suspend its membership in Russia-led CSTO within months. Image: Tavarius/Shutterstock.com

Kazakhstan will suspend its membership in Russia-led CSTO (the equivalent of China-led SCO) in the new year, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Kazakhstan has reportedly announced it will suspend its membership in the Russia-led CSTO at the beginning of 2023.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation is an intergovernmental military alliance in Eurasia consisting of six post-Soviet states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

Interestingly, Kazakhstan didn’t support Russia in its war against Ukraine and did not recognise the annexation of Crimea and the self-proclaimed independence of the Donbas Republics.

Also, back in June, Kazakh President Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev urged not to overestimate Russia’s assistance during the January unrest in his country and after the Russian president refused to pronounce the name of his Kazakh colleague correctly, Tokayev defiantly refused the Russian order and recognition of the “LDNR”, as reported by vesti.ua.

People reacted to the news.

One person wrote: “This is a rather significant announcement. #CSTO”

Another person said: “Putin’s new Soviet Union is falling apart.”

Putin’s new Soviet Union is falling apart. https://t.co/Pl6Dmu8nXR — Charles Paladino (@PaladinoEU) September 14, 2022

While another person noted on Twitter: “That they’re doing this a year after requesting a CSTO intervention is a particularly acute (& entirely deserved) slap in the face to RU. But given the autocratic nature of the Kazakh regime, I feel like the “worst guy you know just made makes a good point” meme is applicable.”

That they're doing this a year after requesting a CSTO intervention is a particularly acute (& entirely deserved) slap in the face to RU. But given the autocratic nature of the Kazakh regime, I feel like the "worst guy you know just made makes a good point" meme is applicable. https://t.co/htISRe0eeW — Joel Wasserman (@joelw_762) September 14, 2022

Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a meeting with Kazakh President Kasim-Zhomart Tokayev promised to support the independence and integrity of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, the head of the People’s Republic of China promised to “categorically oppose the interference of any forces in the internal affairs” of Kazakhstan, “regardless of the international situation.”

Xi Jinping said: “We always give each other unwavering support on key issues relating to our mutual sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

“We are friends who can trust each other and partners who can count on each other, and our peoples always stand side by side side by side.”

President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to “discuss the ‘special operation’ in Ukraine” on September 15-16.

Prior to their meeting, President Vladimir Putin reportedly survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday, September 14.

According to reports from Russia, the left front wheel of Putin’s car was hit by a loud bang. Smoke quickly followed but the car was driven to safety.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.