By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 14:37
Malaga's Almogia to celebrate the Almond on a day dedicated to the nut. Image: Almogia Town Hall
More than fifty exhibitors from companies in the region take part in the event, according to Almogia Town Hall.
The aim of the event is to promote local products and raise awareness of the traditions surrounding the cultivation and processing of almonds.
The diverse programme of events includes all sorts of tasting sessions in which you can try chafing, almendrado, almond-based desserts, muscatel wine and much more.
There will be a performance by groups playing, as you would expect, in the Almogia style.
There will also be an animation for kids and live demonstrations of saddle making, the art of making objects out of esparto grass and other almond-related professions.
