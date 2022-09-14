By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:05

Marbella takes step towards having 400,000 square metres of forest park. Image: Marbella Town Hall

The Local Government Board has decreed the clearance of a plot of 20,000 square metres.



The plot of municipal land in addition to a previously recovered 340,000 square metres is destined for the use and enjoyment of the citizens.

Felix Romero, First Deputy Mayor, confirmed that: “The land located in Puerto Rico Bajo in Marbella is partially occupied in some areas by squatters.”

“These squatters are, in our opinion, preventing the use of a space that has traditionally been used by the citizens of Marbella for celebrations as deeply rooted as the Fiesta del Toston.”

The Deputy Mayor continued: “This decree initiates a procedure for the termination of the precarious occupation and administrative eviction of the plot of public land located in the area known as Huerta de Zaragoza which gives access to the Puerto Rico Alto area.”

He added: “The aim is to make this enclave of high environmental value which forms part of the very identity of our city and is available to all residents.”

