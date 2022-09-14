By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:02

Marbella will host the Spanish premiere of the musical 'Cabaret - Tribute 50th Anniversary'. Image: Marbella Town Hall

‘Cabaret’ a musical that pays tribute to the film will be performed on Friday, September 16, Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 at 8:00.PM



The Director General of Culture, Carmen Diaz, confirmed that: “Friday will be a great day for our theatre and for the city thanks to the launch of this show produced by a local production company.”

“The show involves professionals from Marbella and Malaga who will take the name of our town and the show to the rest of the country on Tour.”

Carmen added: “It is undoubtedly a golden opportunity to see this great work, which will feature live music.”

The executive producer, Ezequiel Munoz, thanked “the support of the City Council to present the musical which will later tour in cities such as Aguilas, Bilbao, Granada, Valladolid and Caceres, among others.”

Tickets for the three performances can still be obtained through the website https://www.mientrada.net/ or at the box office of the municipal theatre.

