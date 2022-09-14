By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 13:44

Marbella's Butterfly Children’s Charity events for autumn 2022. Image: DEBRA

The Butterfly Children’s Charity golf tournaments and galas return after two years due to the coronavirus pandemic cancellations.



Golf Tournaments

The Charity is delighted to announce that the first tournament will take place on Wednesday, August 10, at the Marbella Club resort and the second at the Aloha Golf Club on September 17.

These tournaments are vital for raising awareness and important funding which contribute directly to improving the quality of life for families with EB.

EB or Butterfly Skin is a rare, degenerative and incurable condition that affects over 500 people in Spain.

For reservations, please contact: [email protected] or call 674 11 19 52

Marbella Club Golf tournament €120 euros

Aloha Golf Club tournament €85 euros

Charity Gala evenings

These events will take place on August 13 and September 17 at the Aloha Golf Club. The gala evenings include dinner, music and prizes.

Ana Maria Ponce, marketing and fundraising executive for the Butterfly Children’s Charity confirmed: “The 17th of September Gala evening also marks the 20th Anniversary of the charity which was born to improve the quality of life for families.”

Tickets are available for €65.

