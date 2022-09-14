Municipal council that called for Putin to resign has been dissolved by St Petersburg court order

By Chris King • 14 September 2022 • 2:12

A court order has led to the ‘Smolninsk’ municipal council being dissolved after it had called for Vladimir Putin to resign from office.

On Tuesday, September 13, the municipal entity ‘Smolninsk’ which called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to resign, was allegedly dissolved courtesy of a court order from a judge in St Petersburg.

This information was reported by Nikita Yuferev, one of the deputies involved in the council. He claimed the governor was granted the right to dissolve the council.

⚡️ The court in St. Petersburg granted the governor the right to dissolve the council of the municipal entity "Smolninsk", whose deputies had previously proposed removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from office. This was reported by deputy Nikita Yuferev. — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 13, 2022

On Monday, September 12, it was revealed that deputies from 18 Russian districts of Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kolpino had signed a document asking for Putin to be tried by the State Duma for treason and forced to resign. They claimed that his views were ‘hopelessly outdated’, and, ‘detrimental to the future of Russia and its citizens’.

One paragraph of the document read: “On February 24, 2022, the Russian leadership, led by Vladimir Putin, launched an aggressive invasion of Ukraine. The whole world looks upon this as a war crime committed by the entire Russian nation”.

⚡️Municipal deputies in St Petersburg have put forward a proposal to the 🇷🇺 State Duma to bring treason charges against Putin in order to remove him from the presidential office pic.twitter.com/aYD0g1LsfR — Mikhail Khodorkovsky (English) (@mbk_center) September 8, 2022

