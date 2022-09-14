By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 7:47

Olga "Simba" Simonova who renounced Russian citizenship dies fighting in Donbass Credit: Twitter @EUFreeCitizen

Olga “Simba” Simonova, a fighter of the 24th mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who gave up her Russian citizenship, died in Donbass in the ongoing war with Russia, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Olga “Simba” Simonova reportedly died while fighting Russian forces in Donbass after she allegedly blew herself up with an explosive device while carrying out a combat mission near the town of Soledar in Donetschina.

In 2017, Olga Simonova became the first female contract servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a foreigner who received a passport of a citizen of Ukraine while serving in the Armed Forces.

At the end of 2018, Simonova was trained at Desna, rising from senior soldier and rifleman to sergeant and BMP commander.

Many took to Twitter to pay their respects to Olga Simonova:

“Beautiful Olga Simonova “Simba” BMP commander from Chelyabinsk, professional engineer, who renounced RF citizenship and fought since 2014 (received Uk citizenship in 2017). Died in the battles for Soledar on September 13, 2022. Respect!! ”

Beautifull Olga Simonova "Simba" BMP commander from Chelyabinsk, professional engineer, who renounced RF citizenship and fought since 2014 (received Uk citizenship in 2017). Died in the battles for Soledar on September 13, 2022. Respect!! @prof_preobr @200_zoka #Russian #Ukraine https://t.co/jG4wXdPzvy — François Labelle (@ellebal1111) September 13, 2022

The news follows reports that Ukrainian ballet soloist, Oleksandr Shapoval, was reportedly killed by Russian forces while fighting in the Donetsk region.

