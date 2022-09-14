By Matthew Roscoe • 14 September 2022 • 13:53

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing orphans with 'NATO HIMARS precision rocket system'. Image: RussianMissionUNESCO/Twitter

RUSSIA called on The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to act after accusing Ukraine of killing orphans in Perevalsk (LPR).

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, September 14, Russia’s Mission UNESCO account wrote: “Ukraine nationalists attacked college for orphan students in Perevalsk (LPR) with NATO HIMARS precision rocket system.”

It added: “One teenager died and six were injured.

“We call on @UNESCO to drop double standards and condemn this barbaric shelling❗”

WARNING: The video shows a bloodied teenager being pulled out alive from some rubble.

People reacted to the claims from Russia.

One person wrote: “If it really did happen which I doubt. I highly suggest any Russian leaning separatists that is on Ukrainian soil leave / evacuate immediately and return to Russia and leave the sovereign territory of Ukraine. Any Russian soldiers on Ukrainian territory are legitimate targets.”

Another person wrote: “Will you also call on @UNESCO for all barbaric war crimes that Russia committed against Ukrainians in the past 203 days? Bucha, Mariupol, Olnikova, Kharkiv, … The list is long, too long, clowns. But Russia will pay for it for a veryyyyy long time! Guaranteed.”

The news comes after Putin decreed several monthly and one-off payments for citizens of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and Ukraine who were forced to evacuate to Russia.

On Saturday, August 27, Putin’s presidential decree for citizens of DPR, LPR and Ukraine who evacuated to Russia was published on the official portal of legal information entitled:

“Presidential Decree No. 586 of 27.08.2022 on payments to citizens of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic and Ukraine and stateless persons who were forced to leave the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic and Ukraine and arrived in the Russian Federation”

Putin’s decree will allow citizens of the DNR, LNR, Ukraine to temporarily stay in Russia without term limits. He also instructed the Prosecutor General’s Office to provide legal assistance to refugees from Donbas and Ukraine.

