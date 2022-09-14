By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 8:17

Russia deploys Iranian drone in Ukraine for first time says UK MOD Credit: Twitter @KianSharifi

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, Russia has deployed an Iranian drone in Ukraine for the first time, as claimed in their operational update on Wednesday, September 14.

The UK MOD’s claim on Russia deploying an Iranian drone for the first time in Ukraine stated:

“Russia has highly likely deployed Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in Ukraine for the first

time.”

“On 13 September 2022, Ukrainian officials reported that their forces had shot down a Shahed-136 UV near Kupiansk, in the area of Ukraine’s successful ongoing offensive.”

“The Shahed-136 is a one-way attack UAV with a claimed range of 2,500 kilometres. Similar Iranian-manufactured systems have likely been used in attacks in the Middle East, including against the oil tanker MT MERCER STREET in July 2021.”

“Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle.”

“The loss of a Shahed-136 near the front lines suggests there is a realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use the system to conduct tactical strikes rather than against more strategic targets farther into Ukrainian territory.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 14 September 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/peo4DTIuvL 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/op9M362TuQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 14, 2022

Photos of the Shahed-136 drone were shared on Twitter:

“Kyiv’s government-run Strategic Communications Centre says the Ukrainian Armed Forces “very likely” shot down an Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drone near Kupyansk.”

Kyiv's government-run Strategic Communications Centre says the Ukrainian Armed Forces "very likely" shot down an Iranian Shahed-136 suicide drone near Kupyansk.https://t.co/nuUTAl2Imo pic.twitter.com/lGxXU9jDTs — Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) September 13, 2022

The news follows reports that Olga “Simba” Simonova, a fighter of the 24th mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who gave up her Russian citizenship, died in Donbass in the ongoing war with Russia, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

