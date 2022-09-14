By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 7:55

Russian Catherine II monument vandalised with red paint in Ukraine's Odessa Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

The Russian monument to Catherine II located in Ukraine’s Odessa has reportedly been vandalised with red paint as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

A photo of the Russian Catherine II monument covered in red paint in Ukraine’s Odessa was shared on Twitter:

In #Odesa, the monument to Catherine the Great was painted with red color. pic.twitter.com/Yaf0O9GWnO — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 14, 2022

The Regional Military Administration of Odessa, Ukraine previously supported the demolition of the Russian monument to Catherine II, the last Empress of Russia, as reported on Wednesday, August 31.

Speaking on Odessa’s Regional Military Administration’s decision to remove the Russian Catherine II monument, spokesman Sergey Bratchuk during an all-Ukrainian telethon, stated:

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, answering the petition of more than 25,000 citizens, supported the position of Odessa regional military administration that all legal grounds and mechanisms, I especially emphasize “and mechanisms” , in order to close this issue (dismantling the monument to Catherine II ) once and for all”, – said Bratchuk.

“Odessa is not part of the Russian empire, our city is part of Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Ottoman, world culture and history. First of all it is a Ukrainian history, so the answer to this question is unambiguous.”

The mayor of Odessa Igor Trukhanov previously spoke against the demolition of the statue of Catherine II, claiming that history does not change and it makes no sense to demolish the monuments.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy previously stressed the importance of protecting national interests and clearing public space from objects and monuments concerning the Russian imperial and Soviet heritage “which perpetuate Russian propaganda anti-Ukrainian narratives in Ukraine”.

