Take whatever COVID-19 booster you can get says EMA

You should take whatever COVID-19 booster you can get according to Emer Cooke, the Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Speaking on Wednesday, September 15 to news agency Reuters, Cooke said that the agency is expecting infections to rise in the autumn and that it would be wise to get whatever protection is available to you.

Cooke said that whilst some people may have the opportunity to choose their booster, it was more important to get vaccinated than it was to decide which to have.

He said: “The approach that we’ve taken in Europe is to have a plurality of options because we recognize that the needs in different member states may be different,” she said, suggesting that countries will likely kick off their campaigns at different times or combine their rollouts with flu shots.

“My message is have confidence in whatever vaccines are offered to you.”

The EMA has approved a number of vaccines for use across the bloc, with those originally approved still available for use. New vaccines are also available and will most likely be rolled out in the majority of EU countries.

Although Cooke believes the end is in sight, it is important for people not to take chances with their health, but not everyone is happy with the approach the EMA has taken.

Some believe the EMA has approved too many vaccines and that is causing some confusion among the general population, whilst others are more concerned that vaccine fatigue and the current low numbers to be more of a concern.

They say that the potential uptake is more of a worry, with many people likely to receive their fourth or fifth shot. Uptake has dropped by up to half depending on the age group according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Cooke said added that there are always new variants around the corner and we just do not know what this winter will bring, so the advice is to play safe and take whatever COVID-19 booster you can get.

