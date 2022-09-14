HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Trending:

The municipality of Cartama to be epicentre of international cricket

By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 12:49

The municipality of Cartama to be epicentre of international cricket. Image: Cartama Town Hall

A total of 21 national teams will take part in the tournament, competing for a month and having the opportunity to be crowned European champions.

The celebrations of the European Cricket Championship (ECC22) began the week commencing Monday, September 12, and will run until October 14, according to Cartama Town Hall.

The tournament is played from Monday to Friday, from 11.00.AM to 9.00.PM. Admission to the Cartama Cricket Ground is free to all spectators.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading