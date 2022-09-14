By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 12:49

The municipality of Cartama to be epicentre of international cricket. Image: Cartama Town Hall

A total of 21 national teams will take part in the tournament, competing for a month and having the opportunity to be crowned European champions.



The celebrations of the European Cricket Championship (ECC22) began the week commencing Monday, September 12, and will run until October 14, according to Cartama Town Hall.

The tournament is played from Monday to Friday, from 11.00.AM to 9.00.PM. Admission to the Cartama Cricket Ground is free to all spectators.

