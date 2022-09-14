By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 11:07

Tributes pour in following death of legendary Greek actress Irene Papas aged 96 Credit: Wikimedia

Legendary Greek actress Irene Papas, known for films such as “Zorba the Greek”, “Electra” and “The Trojan Women”, has died aged 96, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Beloved Greek actress Irene Papas has died at the age of 96, in Chiliomodi, near Corinth, Greece, where she

born on September 3, 1926 under her real name Irene Lelekou.

In 2018 it was announced that Papas had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for five years. Since then she has lived away from the public eye.

Tributes have poured in following the announcement of the death of Irene Papas:

“RIP Irene Papas (I hear of her death via @hispanohelenica). She played a Catherine of Aragon full of clichés (and nothing like her physically) in this film about Anne Boleyn.”

DEP Irene Papas (me entero de su muerte vía @hispanohelenica). Interpretó a una Catalina de Aragón llena de tópicos (y nada parecida físicamente) en esta película sobre Ana Bolena. https://t.co/s68J0x39i2 — Teresa Reyna (@MadridTrc) September 14, 2022

“I never won an Oscar… and the Oscars never won Irene Papas”- what a legend, she will be missed”

"I never won an Oscar… and the Oscars never won Irene Papas"- what a legend, she will be missed pic.twitter.com/NjZ9urKxuq — Michalis Sanidas 💙 (@michBS3) September 14, 2022

“I’m speechless because another real Legend has left this world. A truly magnificent Woman of character, ethos & light. #RIP #IrenePapas”

I’m speechless because another real Legend has left this world. A truly magnificent Woman of character, ethos & light. #RIP #IrenePapas pic.twitter.com/eYkNVQr9HU — George Mastropavlos (@g_mastropavlos) September 14, 2022

“👑 Rest in Peace #IrenePapas”

“Irene #Papas was one of the greatest Greek stage and film actresses. In the Middle East she was loved for her performance in Guns of Navarone and Zorba the Greek, but also as Hind in The Message, and as Mabruka in Lion of the Desert—the story about #Libya’s Omar al-Mukhtar.”

Irene #Papas was one of the greatest Greek stage and film actresses. In the Middle East she was loved for her performance in Guns of Navarone and Zorba the Greek, but also as Hind in The Message, and as Mabruka in Lion of the Desert—the story about #Libya's Omar al-Mukhtar. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VLwKxhadaI — Sohail Nakhooda (@snakhooda) September 14, 2022

“Irene Papas passed away”

“The Fascinating Life of Greek Actress Irene Papas”

Irene Papas passed away The Fascinating Life of Greek Actress Irene Papas https://t.co/pO4VJO2OZs via @greekreporter — Vassiliki Souladaki (@Vsouladaki) September 14, 2022

The news of the death of Greek actress Irene Papas follows reports that American R&B singer Jesse Powell, best known for his hit song “You” has died aged 51, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.