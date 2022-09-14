By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 16:03

Trying to exercise while struggling with arthritis. Image: Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock.com

Living with arthritis isn’t easy and carrying out simple, everyday tasks can often be painful and difficult.



However, there are many things you can do to live a healthy lifestyle.

If your arthritis is painful you may not feel like exercising but being active can help reduce and prevent pain.

It is best to choose gentle activities that are easy on the joints like water-based activities, gentle walking or cycling. These activities have a low risk of injury and do not twist or put too much pressure on the joints.

Being physically active can also delay the onset of arthritis-related disability and help people with arthritis manage other chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

When starting or increasing physical activity it is best to start slow and pay attention to how your body feels. People with arthritis may take more time for their bodies to adjust to a new level of activity.

If you are not active, start with a small amount of activity, for example, 3 to 5 minutes twice a day.

Add activity a little at a time (such as 5 minutes extra) and allow enough time for your body to properly adjust to the new level before adding more activity.

Your arthritis symptoms, such as pain, stiffness, and fatigue, may come and go and you may have good days and bad days. Try to modify your activity to stay as active as possible without making your symptoms worse.

