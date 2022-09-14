HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 13:03

WATCH: "Belarus will not let Europe freeze over" mocks Lukashenko while chopping firewood Credit: Twitter @GazetaRu

President Alexander Lukashenko has filmed a video in which he promises Belarus will not allow Europe to freeze during winter, while chopping firewood, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

“Belarus will not let Europe freeze over, Alexander Lukashenko said today, while chopping firewood.”

“We will help our brothers, maybe they will help us one day,” said the politician.”

“He noted that the EU does not have to choose between trees or other firewood, “the main thing is to be warm,” posted Russian media Gazeta Ru on Twitter.

The footage of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko  chopping firewood while mocking Europe, comes after Russian state-controlled energy company Gazprom attempted to intimidate Europe with a video of showing the dire consequences of a freezing winter.

Russian Gazprom’s video aimed at intimidating Europe before the “freezing” winter was widely shared on Twitter:

“🤡 “Gazprom” is trying to intimidate Europe, but so far they have only managed to make it laugh.”

“”Gazprom” has published a video titled “It’s going to be a long winter”. In the video, the company cuts off gas and shows how an “ice age” is coming to #Europe.”

To which another user responded: “Wont be cold for russia, they will have plenty of rubles only worth using for their fire.’

