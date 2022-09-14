By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 11:22

WATCH: Huge fire at nickel refinery in Russia's Monchergorsk, Murmansk region Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

A huge fire broke out at Kola MMC nickel refinery in Russia’s Monchergorsk, Murmansk region, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

Footage of the fire at the nickel refinery in Russia’s Monchergorsk in Murmansk region was shared on Twitter:

“Something is burning in Monchegorsk, Murmansk region in Russia 🔥”

Something is burning in Monchegorsk, Murmansk region in Russia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pWI0e1HIvP — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 14, 2022

According to subsequent reports by Russian news agency Interfax, fire crews put out the fire at Kola MMC plant (subsidiary of Norilsk Nickel) in Monchegorsk, the Murmansk region Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Information about the fire was received by emergency services at about 10.a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, all people have been withdrawn to a safe distance,” the report said.

KMC’s press service told Interfax that the refinery’s work is currently halted.

The news follows reports that a huge 2,500 square metre warehouse fire was reported in Volokolamsk, Russia on the morning of Monday, September 12.

Video footage of the warehouse fire in Volokolamsk, Russia was shared on Twitter:

“A warehouse with plastic crumb is on fire in Volokolamsk near Moscow (Russia)”

“The area of the fire is two thousand square meters, – the press service of the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.”

⚡️ A warehouse with plastic crumb is on fire in Volokolamsk near Moscow (Russia) The area of the fire is two thousand square meters, – the press service of the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/KxIe2sO3gO — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 12, 2022

Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that their employees have located a fire covering an estimated 2.5 thousand square meters in an uninhabited building in Volokolamsk urban district.

