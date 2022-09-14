By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 12:25

WATCH: Italian farmers protest forced slaughter of cattle and energy price increase Credit: Twitter @RadioGenova

Italian farmers reportedly gathered in Caserta to protest the forced slaughter of cattle and the energy price increase on Tuesday, September 13.

Footage of the Italian farmers’ protest following the forced slaughter of cattle and the increase in energy prices was shared on Twitter:

“Italian farmers also rise up. Hundreds of tractors block Caserta en masse to protest against the forced slaughter of 140,000 head of cattle and the increase in energy prices.”

“Recently 400 companies have gone bankrupt and 8000 jobs have been lost: “We want dignity and respect!”

Italian farmers also rise up. Hundreds of tractors block Caserta en masse to protest against the forced slaughter of 140,000 head of cattle and the increase in energy prices. Recently 400 companies have gone bankrupt and 8000 jobs have been lost: "We want dignity and respect!" pic.twitter.com/qqCNfe7isB — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 13, 2022

The news of the Italian farmers’ protest follows various videos of farmer protests in the Netherlands that have shown alleged police violence and arrests of participating protesters.

The mass farmers protests seen in the Netherlands are due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

Video footage of police seemingly beating farmers protesters in Almelo, Netherlands on Monday August 1, has begun to circulate on social media:

“The Netherlands 🇳🇱 Mark Rutte’s Government unleashes his thugs on Peaceful Dutch Farmers in Almelo to Teach Them with Batons the Notion of Climate Change.”

“WE MUST STAY UNITED AGAINST FASCISM”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram