By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 13:46

"A Place in the Sun" in Costa del Sol. Image: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com

The hit television show A Place in the Sun left viewers absolutely baffled after a Lancashire couple viewed five homes on the Costa del Sol.



Property expert, Laura Hamilton, showed Donna and Terry five homes across Manilva but as the show progressed it became clear the couple would be impossibly hard to please.

At the end of the programme, Donna and Terry who were searching for their dream Place in the Sun, made a shocking confession.

Initially, they said they were searching for a holiday home to spend six months of the year in and bombarded the TV host with an extensive wishlist.

Donna and Terry were shown five fantastic and varied properties but none ticked the boxes they were looking for.

Terry even confessed that he would be hard to please.

In the end, the Lancashire couple admitted that they had never actually visited the area but were merely intrigued about what sort of property their cash could buy.

In an update for viewers at the end of the show Laura shared that the couple, who struggled to agree with each other, had actually decided that it was Spain itself they didn’t like.

Laura said: “After spending a bit more time in the area, they later decided that Spain wasn’t the place for them and have decided to continue house-hunting in Turkey.”

Viewers complained the 45-minute show was a waste of time.

