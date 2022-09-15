AA Parking and Costa Coches: Low-cost airport parking and car hire

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 6:56

Low-cost, reliable and honest airport parking and car hire

If you are looking for secure, low-cost, convenient parking for Almeria and Alicante Airport, plus preferential parking rates at Murcia Airport, AA Parking has the best deals and a quick and friendly service.

Based in Mojacar, Almeria and Alicante, AA Parking provides private airport parking at Almeria and Alicante Airport and Costa Coches will provide you with a clean, well-maintained and safe vehicle for your onward journey.

AA Parking provides safe, covered parking for the same price as many companies that will be happy to leave your car out in the baking sun. With 12 years of experience in car parking, you can have the peace of mind that your vehicle will be stored safely, securely and conveniently – especially with AA Parking´s handy meet and greet service, meaning you can avoid lengthy transfers and loading heavy luggage on and off buses.

With AA Parking´s amazing dual airport service, you can have unlimited parking at both Alicante and Almeria airport for 12 months. Contracts for 6 to 12 months include unlimited drop-offs and pick-ups and, if you are a business traveller and travel on a weekly basis, AA Parking will provide you with a tailor made contract to suit your needs. You will have unlimited use of both airport parking and you can even park at one and pick up at the other!

AA Parking will cover a multitude of services for your vehicle, including ITVs, garage servicing and repairs, valets and body work whilst you car is parked, saving you time and money. The professional team will also ensure that your car starts and that the tyres are pumped up ready for your onward journey when you collect it. Leave your car with AA parking and you will come back to it sparkling clean and fully serviced for your onward journey.

Need to rent a car for your trip or holiday? Costa Coches is one of the most trusted and reliable in the areas of Almeria, Alicante and Murcia – even providing emergency and last minute vehicles. With more than 20 years of experience in the car hire business, Costa Coches has perfected its business model to make it as quick, low-cost and convenient for you as possible. Forget waiting around with all of your luggage, you will be met at the airport of your choice and be on your way within 10 minutes!

Opening hours: Weekdays 9am until 2pm

Address: Paseo del Mediterraneo, 459 Mojacar Playa 04638

Telephone: 950 459 208 or 639 081 067

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Website: www.aaparking.es or www.costacochesrentacar.biz

Facebook: @AAparkingSpain or @costacochesairportrentacar

