By Matthew Roscoe • 15 September 2022 • 0:10

Heartbreak as 10-year-old American football player died unexpectedly after sudden illness. Image: Kimberly Anderson/Facebook

A YOUNG American footballer player from the Springs Valley Schools in French Lick, Indiana (USA) died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 13 after a sudden illness.

According to local reports on Wednesday, September 14, 10-year-old Treven Ball, a young American football player from Indiana, died unexpectedly after falling ill in the days prior.

Family friend Jessica Alexander told wave3.com: “It was just four days ago he was running up and down the bleachers.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s ever going to be the same without him on this field.”

She added: “The last thing he did before he passed was try to tell his mom how much he loved her.”

Megan Murphy, the young footballer’s aunt, said: “He just made you want to be a better person just because of the way he lived.”

Following a vigil for the 10-year-old on the night of his death, which was attended by teachers, friends and teammates, Treven’s aunt added: “We knew what kind of kid he was.

“But to just come out here and see all the lives that he has affected. That truly meant something to us.”

A GoFundMe page read: “Treven entered gates of Heaven today 9/13/22. He was such a kind, bigger-than-life personality, fun-loving 5th grade boy. He never met a stranger and always had a hug to share.

“All that knew him loved him. I am looking to help take added stress off his parents. Funds will be used however his parents Holly and Terrin need them with both being off work and funeral expenses.”

It added: “Please give if you can, share and pray for our family either way. Treven Joe is so loved and will missed by so many friends, teammates and family.”

The young football player from the US leaves behind his mother Holly, father Terrin, 8-year-old brother Talon, and 4-year-old sister Taylyn.

Footage from the vigil was shared on social media and people shared their tributes to young Treven.

“Tonight our team, program, and community came together to mourn a true Blackhawk. We’ve got our #LightsOnForTreven and they’ll remain on for the rest of the night. 🖤💛”

One person wrote: “Our communities have supported each other through tragedy and loss, WW is praying for SV!”

“🙏🙏 Thinking of the entire community!”

“@FootballSprings, The entire Mitchell Football Family’s heart aches for the Spring Valley Community and for the family of Treven Ball. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

His uncle Jermey Ball wrote on Facebook: “I hate to post about my nephew Treven, he was 10 he passed away this morning he was one of the most fun-loving kids a person could meet and it breaks my heart to see my brother and his wife have to deal with such trauma.

“I can’t tell them how much I love them and he will always be watching over you guys I’m so sorry Terrin Ball that there is nothing I can do to fix this.”

Another person wrote: “God works in mysterious ways. I don’t personally know this young football player. But I was asked by my nephew to come take action shots of his football game this past Saturday.

“I stood in the rain taking pictures of both teams. Not knowing that God would call this little guy home today.

“I’m very honoured and grateful to capture Treven’s last game and even better a win.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Ball family. I can’t pretend to know what you are going through. Please pray for his friends and teammates as they have to face this. Please pray for the whole Blackhawk community as they grieve.”

