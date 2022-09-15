By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 6:04

Angels Nursing: Dedicated care at home from Mallorca’s most trusted nursing care agency

SINCE opening in 2003, Angels has been Mallorca´s most trusted nursing care agency and leading provider of adult and child care services to clients in the Balearics.

We provide caring, reliable and efficient staff to fit your needs and criteria. Professionally run, we focus on high-quality, cost-effective nursing care with compassion and integrity, from the beginning of life.

We offer initial care evaluations in the comfort of your own home to determine the appropriate level of care for you, and we will continue to work with you every step of the way to ensure that you receive the highest quality of care.

For those who don’t speak fluent Spanish, we can send a bilingual Angel to accompany you to doctor/hospital appointments, to translate not just what is said, but the meaning and consequences of what the doctor says, and help you ask the questions that you want answers to.

Our caregivers are available 24 hours per day, live­in, or sleep­over care. We offer weekend cover at the same rate as week days, and for short term or long term, as you require.

We provide the following services:

Hygiene maintenance and assistance in bathing/dressing

Meal preparation/diet monitoring

Errands and shopping, prescription collection

Respite for family

Assistance with walking, transfers, exercises and transportation

Conversation/joyful companionship

Medication and appointment reminders

Escorting clients to eg clubs, the hairdresser, markets, concerts

Getting ready for bed/making the bed

Laundry/Ironing/light household chores

Advice on disabled living aids

Supervising home maintenance/coordinating with other staff

Translating for client at doctor’s

Assistance with caring for any pets

Incontinence care including changing of pads/catheters and stoma bags

One of the aims of Angels is to help enhance the quality of life of people who are home­bound, (serious illness, palliative care, post­surgical support, physically and mentally challenged).

Our qualified staff will monitor your care, fine­tuning your care, liaising with other healthcare professionals, eg your GP/ hospital, maximising your care.

Services include:

Injections

Enemas

Wound dressings, advising on long-term dressings for ulcers/bed sores.

Physiotherapy

Vital sign monitoring/advice.

A sad, but necessary side of our work is the comprehensive palliative care programme at Angels, created to improve the quality of life of patients whose diseases are no longer responsive to curative treatments.

The team works with physicians to manage symptoms such as pain, delirium, fatigue, anorexia, depression, anxiety, and breathlessness. We also provide emotional and psychological support for patients and their family members, discuss end of life issues, and work together with you to give appropriate treatments and support.

Angels staff members are available for you round­the­clock, 24/7, 365 days a year and island-wide.

Tel. Office: (0034) 971 691 187 • Mobile: (0034) 619 070 100 • [email protected]

