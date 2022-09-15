By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 September 2022 • 6:04
Angels Nursing: Dedicated care at home from Mallorca’s most trusted nursing care agency
SINCE opening in 2003, Angels has been Mallorca´s most trusted nursing care agency and leading provider of adult and child care services to clients in the Balearics.
We provide caring, reliable and efficient staff to fit your needs and criteria. Professionally run, we focus on high-quality, cost-effective nursing care with compassion and integrity, from the beginning of life.
We offer initial care evaluations in the comfort of your own home to determine the appropriate level of care for you, and we will continue to work with you every step of the way to ensure that you receive the highest quality of care.
For those who don’t speak fluent Spanish, we can send a bilingual Angel to accompany you to doctor/hospital appointments, to translate not just what is said, but the meaning and consequences of what the doctor says, and help you ask the questions that you want answers to.
Our caregivers are available 24 hours per day, livein, or sleepover care. We offer weekend cover at the same rate as week days, and for short term or long term, as you require.
We provide the following services:
One of the aims of Angels is to help enhance the quality of life of people who are homebound, (serious illness, palliative care, postsurgical support, physically and mentally challenged).
Our qualified staff will monitor your care, finetuning your care, liaising with other healthcare professionals, eg your GP/ hospital, maximising your care.
Services include:
A sad, but necessary side of our work is the comprehensive palliative care programme at Angels, created to improve the quality of life of patients whose diseases are no longer responsive to curative treatments.
The team works with physicians to manage symptoms such as pain, delirium, fatigue, anorexia, depression, anxiety, and breathlessness. We also provide emotional and psychological support for patients and their family members, discuss end of life issues, and work together with you to give appropriate treatments and support.
Angels staff members are available for you roundtheclock, 24/7, 365 days a year and island-wide.
Tel. Office: (0034) 971 691 187 • Mobile: (0034) 619 070 100 • [email protected]
